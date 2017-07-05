Man charged for Raffles Place protests against PM Lee

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old man who held solo protests against Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the “corrupt judiciary” earlier this week was charged on Wednesday (Jul 5) with taking part in a public assembly without a permit.



Yan Jun is accused of holding two unpermitted demonstrations on Monday and Tuesday outside Raffles Place MRT, in the heart of Singapore’s CBD. Armed with a placard and a loud hailer, he called for the Prime Minister's resignation and claimed Singapore’s Supreme Court was “corrupt”.

It is not the first time Yan, who is a Singapore citizen, has held protests without a permit and made allegations of judicial corruption. He was fined last June for staging demonstrations against the judiciary outside the Istana and at High Street Centre, close to the Supreme Court and Parliament House.



In court on Wednesday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Randeep Singh said the prosecution intends to tender two more charges against Yan in relation to two protests he allegedly staged outside the US embassy and British High Commission in October and December last year.



These charges will likely be tendered on Jul 19, the next time Yan is brought to court.



Until then, Yan will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for a psychiatric evaluation.

He was diagnosed in February this year with delusional disorder of a persecutory type, the court heard. Yan harbours “irrational beliefs he’s being persecuted by law enforcement officers and the judiciary”, DPP Singh said.

Yan has “poor insight” into his condition and has refused treatment, he added, calling for Yan to be remanded at IMH again, for a more “thorough and comprehensive” psychiatric report to be prepared.



"RATHER UNUSUAL BEHAVIOUR": DPP

Just before Yan held the demonstration on Monday, he sent an email to the police, telling them he would be staging a protest but “had no intention of applying for a permit, because (the police) don’t uphold justice (and are) corrupt”, DPP Singh told the court. This is “rather unusual behaviour”, he said.



Yan was arrested and taken to the police station for questioning, but refused to answer officers’ questions. He insisted that the policemen refer to a video he had uploaded on YouTube about alleged judicial corruption, DPP Singh said.



Yan was released, and on Tuesday afternoon was back at Raffles Place holding his second protest in two days. He was arrested again. DPP Singh said the prosecution had footage, from an officer’s body-worn camera of Yan, “belligerent” and shouting at police officers using his loud hailer, despite their being right in front of him.

On Wednesday, Yan said the reasons for his detention at IMH were “totally baseless” and claimed he had been abused the last time he was there. He also argued he had never consented to a psychiatric evaluation, and as such, his previous remand at IMH was “unlawful”.



When District Judge Adam Nakhoda granted the prosecutor’s recommendation to remand Yan at IMH, he was obviously unhappy and continued to argue in a raised voice until he was taken out of the courtroom by officers.

If Yan is convicted of the charges under the Public Order Act, he could be fined up to S$5,000 per charge.