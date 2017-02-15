Man charged for stabbing, strangling pet Maltese to death

SINGAPORE: An odd-job worker was on Wednesday (Feb 15) charged with animal cruelty for allegedly killing his pet dog, a Maltese named Sweet Sweet.

Chong Choom Kiat allegedly used a cloth and leash to strangle the female dog before stabbing it to death in his flat at Block 679 Hougang Avenue 8 on Oct 30, 2016.



The 39-year-old also faces a second charge because the Maltese did not have a valid license from the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA).



According to AVA regulations, all dogs must be licensed for rabies control.

In court on Wednesday, Chong said he intended to apply for legal aid. He added that his wife was in a nursing home and asked for time to make arrangements for her care.



He will next appear in court on Mar 1.



In a statement on Wednesday, AVA said it was alerted to the case on the day of Sweet Sweet's death and officers immediately started an investigation, retrieving the dog's carcass for a post-mortem examination. "We condemn animal cruelty," the agency added.

If found guilty of animal cruelty, Chong could be jailed for up to 18 months and fined S$15,000. For keeping an unlicensed dog, he faces a fine of up to S$5,000.