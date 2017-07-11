Man charged over fatal assault in Geylang

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man was charged on Tuesday (Jul 11) with the fatal assault of a 42-year-old man found dead in Geylang on Sunday morning.

Bangladeshi Rana Sohel allegedly assaulted Lim Leong Tat between 7am and 7.45am on Sunday along Geylong Lorong 24A.



Along with three accomplices, Sohel punched Lim and slammed the man’s head on the pavement, causing his death, Sohel’s charge sheet stated.



Mr Lim was pronounced dead at the scene at about 8.05am.



Sohel was arrested on Sunday. One of his three accomplices was arrested on Monday, but has yet to be charged.



Channel NewsAsia understands an investigation into the two remaining accomplices, who have not yet been caught, is ongoing.



Sohel will next appear in court on Jul 18.



If he is convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, Sohel faces up to 10 years’ jail and caning.

