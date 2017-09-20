Man charged with abandoning pet stingrays at reservoir

SINGAPORE: A 48-year-old man was charged in court on Wednesday (Sep 20) with allegedly abandoning his pet stingrays at Lower Seletar Reservoir.



Larry Tan Chin Guan was charged for releasing three Motoro stingrays on Jun 2 between 3pm and 4pm.

According to the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA), the offence is punishable under the Animals and Birds Act. The stingrays were released without reasonable cause or excuse, AVA said.



Motoro or peacock-eye stingrays are freshwater tropical fish from South America. They can grow up to 50cm in disc width, 1m in total length and 35kg in weight.

File photo of a Motoro Stingray. (Photo: Scales and Fins/ Facebook)

This is believed to be the first such case involving stingrays, the prosecutor said. Tan is also expected to face a separate charge by PUB in relation to the case.

The case will be heard again on Sep 26.