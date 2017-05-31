Man charged with abusing, causing death of toy poodle

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old man was charged on Wednesday (May 31) for ill-treating a pet dog and eventually causing its death.



Gerald Kok Zhin Oi faces seven charges under the Animals and Birds Act for abusing the toy poodle - which was named Treasure - seven times over a six-month period from July to December 2016. This is his first offence.



The court heard that Kok had hit Treasure with a sofa cushion on more than one occasion. He also used a plastic clothes hanger to hit the dog.



On the morning of Dec 25, 2016, Kok picked Treasure up from a bed and flung it towards the corner of the bed. He then did so a second time.



On the same day, he took the dog to another bedroom and flung her towards the bed. The dog hit the wall, and eventually died from its injuries.



His case will next be heard on Jun 21.



If convicted, Kok could be fined up to S$15,000, jailed up to 18 months, or both.



In a press release, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said that it had been alerted to the animal abuse case on Dec 29, 2016.

"AVA takes a stern view of animal cruelty and will not hesitate to take enforcement action against any person or organisation found to have committed acts of animal cruelty," the authority said, adding that it would press for deterrent sentences if warranted.

Members of the public can contact AVA at 1800-476-1600 to report cases of animal cruelty.