Man charged with failing to fully declare S$12m he brought into Singapore

SINGAPORE: A Malaysian man who allegedly brought a total of S$12 million into Singapore over a period of about seven months on Thursday (Nov 23) faced 100 charges for failing to fully and accurately declare the cash.

Forty-seven-year-old Abdul Jalil Sulaiman - who Channel NewsAsia understands is a businessman in Malaysia - allegedly brought various sums of money exceeding S$30,000 through the green arrival channel of Woodlands Checkpoint at various points between Sep 4, 2013 and Apr 16, 2014.

The green channel is for those who are not carrying any declarable goods.

The amounts were in various currencies including United States and Australian dollars, and ranged from sums of S$30,300 to the equivalent of about S$310,000 on each occasion.

Court documents did not show where he got the money from, or what it was to be used for, nor what led to his arrest.

In court on Thursday, Abdul Jalil said he intended to plead guilty. The court also heard that the prosecution will be proceeding with 30 of the charges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under the the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act, anyone who brings in more than S$30,000 into Singapore and fails to declare the amount can be jailed for up to three years and/or fined up to S$50,000.

Abdul Jalil will return to court on Dec 21.