Man charged with housemate's murder at Teck Whye Crescent

SINGAPORE: A 48-year-old man was charged on Friday (Aug 18) with murdering his housemate in their Teck Whye Crescent flat two days ago.



Mohammad Rosli Abdul Rahim allegedly killed Mr Mohammad Roslan Zaini between 1am and 4.33am on Wednesday after they had a disagreement. The 35-year-old was found dead on the pavement near Block 165A, Teck Whye Crescent, in Choa Chu Kang.

Rosli was arrested on the same day.

Channel NewsAsia understands Mr Roslan was stabbed in the chest before he was chased out of the flat, leaving a trail of blood to the pavement.



Rosli was brought to court Friday morning in an unmarked police car and dressed in a red polo shirt. He looked calm as the charge was read to him in Malay.



Police prosecutors requested he be remanded for a week to assist in investigations. Rosli will next appear in court on Aug 25.

If he is convicted of murder, Rosli could face the death penalty.