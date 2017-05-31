Man charged with ill-treating, causing death of toy poodle

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old man was charged on Wednesday (May 31) for ill-treating a pet dog and eventually causing its death.



Gerald Kok Zhin Oi faces seven charges under the Animals and Birds Act for abusing the toy poodle multiple times over a six-month period from July to December 2016. This is his first offence.



The court heard that Kok had hit the dog with a sofa cushion on more than one occasion. He also used a plastic clothes hanger to hit the dog.



On the morning of Dec 25, 2016, Kok picked the dog up from a bed and flung it towards the corner of the bed. He then did so a second time.



On the same day, he took the dog to another bedroom and flung her towards the bed. The dog hit the wall, and eventually died from its injuries.



Advertisement

Advertisement

His case will next be heard on Jun 21.



If convicted, Kok could be fined up to S$15,000, jailed up to 18 months, or both.

