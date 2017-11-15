Man charged with molesting two women on bus

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old man was charged in court on Wednesday (Nov 15) with two counts of outrage of modesty.

At about 6.15pm on Sep 28 this year, Meyyar Neelakandan allegedly molested a 29-year-old woman by placing his hand on her right shoulder and rubbing his crotch against her left thigh while travelling on SMRT bus service 172 along Old Choa Chu Kang Road.

About 20 minutes later on the same bus service, the Indian national allegedly brushed his fingers against the right knee of a 14-year-old girl.

He was arrested on Monday by officers from the Jurong Police Division after they established his identity through ground enquiries and CCTV footage.

If convicted, he faces up to two years in jail, a fine and caning.



On Wednesday, Meyyar, with the help of a Tamil translator, said that he intends to plead guilty. He also claimed to be drunk at the time of the alleged offences, and was not aware that he committed them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His bail has been set at S$10,000. Meyyar will be back in court next Wednesday.

