Man charged with murder in Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal death

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old Malaysian man was charged on Wednesday (Dec 21) with the murder of Madam Maimunah Awang, whose body was found in a deep drain near Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal, where the 54-year-old worked as a cleaning supervisor.

Ahmad Muin Yaacob is accused of killing the mother of five on Nov 24, between 12pm and 1pm. Her body was found the next day, reportedly with neck injuries and without the gold jewellery she was known to be fond of wearing.

Madam Maimunah was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene at 10.40am on Nov 25.

The police said on Tuesday that Ahmad was arrested in Malaysia last Sunday with the help of Malaysian police, and handed over to Singapore authorities the next day.

Ahmad was brought to court on Wednesday morning in an unmarked police car, flanked by two plainclothes officers in the backseat.

He showed no emotion as the murder charge was read out to him, but had one question for the judge: "Can I be saved from the death sentence if I cooperate with the authorities?"

Ahmad will be held in remand for a week for investigations and will next appear in court on Dec 28.

If convicted of murder, he faces the death penalty.