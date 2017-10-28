Man charged with murder of woman, believed to be his wife, at Loyang Gardens

SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old man was charged on Saturday (Oct 28) for the murder of a woman believed to be his wife at their Loyang Gardens condominium.

Mr Krishnan Raju allegedly killed Mdm Raithena Vaithena Samy on Oct 26 between 9pm and 10.48pm on Thursday.

The police said they received a call for assistance at 53B Jalan Loyang Besar, Loyang Gardens at about 12.10am on Friday.



The 44-year-old woman was found lying motionless and was later pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene. Channel NewsAsia understands that the woman was found in the bedroom.

Mr Krishnan was arrested on Friday.

Mr Krishnan was brought to court Saturday morning in an unmarked police car and dressed in a red polo shirt.

Police prosecutors requested he be remanded for a week to assist in investigations. Mr Krishnan will next appear in court on Nov 3.

If he is convicted of murder, Mr Krishnan could face the death penalty.