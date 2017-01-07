Man charged with voluntarily causing hurt to bus driver while drunk

SINGAPORE: A 45-year-old man believed to have drunkenly assaulted a bus driver was charged on Saturday (Jan 7) with voluntarily causing hurt and drunkenness in public.

Choo Chong Jin was arrested on Thursday night after police received a report about an assault at Bukit Merah Interchange.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect assaulted the bus driver, who had tried to wake him up when the bus arrived at Bukit Merah Interchange. The driver sought help from his colleagues at the interchange, and a security officer helped to detain the suspect, who was subsequently arrested.

If convicted of the first charge, Choo faces up to two years in prison, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both. For being drunk in public, he could be jailed for six months, fined up to S$1,000 or both if he is a first-time offender.

The incident came less than a week after a series of assaults on SBS Transit bus drivers on New Year's Eve.