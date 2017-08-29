Man convicted of killing neighbour’s cat with carving knife

SINGAPORE: A 67-year-old man who had been sentenced to life imprisonment in 1996 for culpable homicide was back in court on Tuesday (Aug 29) charged with another killing – that of his neighbour’s cat. Tan Pwee Sin was released from prison in 2010, after 14 years behind bars.

Tan pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of animal cruelty, one count of criminal intimidation and one count of receiving stolen property.



The court heard Tan and his neighbour, Mr Muhammad Bakhtiyar Jaffar, had a series of disagreements before Tan slashed Mr Bakhtiyar’s Russian Blue cat, Vamp, with a carving knife on Jan 30, 2017.

Mr Bakhtiyar, a cleaner, did not like Tan feeding Vamp, who was always too full to eat the “high-quality cat food” his owner bought him.



Tan challenged Mr Bakhtiyar to a fight, boasting that he had been to prison before for stabbing someone to death.



At around midnight on Jan 29, Tan was about to feed his three cats by the front door of his flat at Spooner Road when he saw Vamp mating with one of his cats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tan was “very angry” at Vamp and stamped his foot to scare the cat away. Later, he spotted Vamp mating with the cat again and retrieved the carving knife from beside his front door, where he had stashed it “in case (Vamp’s owner) came to his flat,” Deputy Public Prosecutor Yang Ziliang said.



Tan swung the knife at Vamp, slashing the cat’s abdomen and exposing its intestines. Vamp was found at a staircase landing by another neighbour, who called the police and alerted Mr Bakhtiyar.



Blood trails showed Vamp had likely walked away from Tan’s eighth-storey flat and down a staircase before it collapsed at the staircase landing between the seventh and eighth floors.



The neighbour who found Vamp took the cat to Mount Pleasant Referral Clinic at Whitley Road, but as Mr Bakhtiyar could not afford to pay a S$2,000 deposit, the clinic refused to operate on Vamp.

The cat was treated at the clinic overnight and its abdomen bandaged but not stitched up, though a medical report prepared by the clinic had recommended “immediate surgery” and to “suture the laceration,” the court heard.



Vamp died the next afternoon.

About a month and a half later, Tan threatened Mr Bakhtiyar’s 11-year-old nephew, telling him: “I don’t scared, I will cut your neck and throw you downstairs from the building (sic).”



Tan had threatened the boy when he spotted Tan playing with Mr Bakhtiyar’s other cat on Mar 10, and politely asked Tan to give the cat back.



The threat was not lost on the boy, DPP Yang said, “with the death of Vamp … still fresh in his mind”.



DPP Yang called for a preventive detention report, citing aggravating factors in the case. “(Tan has) violent antecedents, but remains undeterred even after having served the longest possible term of incarceration – life imprisonment,” the DPP said.



A psychiatric report stated Tan has anti-social personality traits, “characterised by a pervasive pattern of disregard and violation of the rights of others … impulsivity and aggression, and reckless disregard for the safety of others,” the report stated.

DPP Yang noted psychiatrists had pointed out that Tan's “threshold for anger” is low, and “he is likely to express his anger and attempt to regain control by resorting to weapons”.

Tan also pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of receiving stolen property – S$6,950 from anonymous sources linked to a police impersonation scam.



He will be sentenced on Sep 19.