Man convicted of murder for beating wife’s former lover to death

SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old man was convicted of murder on Tuesday (Jan 17) for beating his wife’s former lover to death and dumping the man’s mangled body along Lim Chu Kang Road in the early hours of Dec 29, 2013.

Chia Kee Chen was arrested two days later and led police to Mr Dexmon Chua’s body on Jan 1, 2014.



“There is no doubt in my mind that Chia alone had … intention to kill (Mr Chua),” Justice Choo Han Teck said. “He was the man with the motive and the hatred.”



Chia discovered his wife’s affair in 2012, a year after he came clean about his “Indonesian family”. Chia had revealed to his wife, Madam Serene Goh, that he maintained a second family in Indonesia – another wife, and three children. At trial, Chia claimed this revelation had not affected his marriage to Mdm Goh, with whom he has two daughters.



When he found out about his wife’s affair, Chia saw red.



Mdm Goh promised to end the relationship, but was worried her lover would disseminate explicit videos he had taken of them. Chia told his wife to stop seeing Mr Chua, and assured her he would get hold of the thumb drive in which Mr Chua kept the videos.



About a year later, on Dec 28, 2013, with the help of two accomplices, Chia accosted Mr Chua and bundled him into a waiting van. Inside, Chia and accomplice Febri Irwansyah Djatmiko electrocuted Mr Chua, rendering him unconscious, before “severely assaulting” him.



Justice Choo said the evidence pointed to the possibility that a hammer was used to bash Mr Chua, and that he had been tied up during the brutal beating. An autopsy found nearly every bone from Mr Chua’s eye socket to the lower jaw was broken, and concluded he died from blunt force head injuries.



Chia’s other accomplice, Chua Leong Aik, his friend of 20 years, drove the van towards Lim Chu Kang, but stopped the van en route because he “could not take it anymore,” he had said at a hearing last year, referring to the smell of blood.



Chua was sentenced to five years’ jail for his part in the murder. Febri, who fled to Indonesia, is at large.



Chia and Febri dumped Mr Chua’s body along Lim Chu Kang Road near a military training area, before cleaning up the borrowed van and returning it to its owner. Later that day, Chia drove his wife and two daughters across the causeway to Johor Bahru for a holiday. When they returned on Dec 31, Chia was arrested.

Calling Chia “an unreliable witness”, Justice Choo pointed out how Chia had attempted to “modify” his story “to show he had no part to play” in Mr Chua’s killing. “This made him an unreliable witness because he created strange names for characters that were untraceable,” Justice Choo said.



Chia had claimed a man named “Ali” and another Indian man were involved.



“We are not able to know the truth from him (Chia) because he has either contradicted himself … or is contradicted by the evidence of other witnesses, or has given incredible accounts,” Justice Choo said.



“When the common evidence and incontrovertible forensic evidence are examined, there can be only one conclusion … Chia is guilty as charged.”



Chia will be sentenced at a later date. He faces life imprisonment or the death penalty.