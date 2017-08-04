Man convicted of murdering his wife's former lover avoids death sentence

Chia Kee Chen's lawyer said his client was relieved to have escaped the gallows.

SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old man convicted of murder was spared the death penalty on Friday (Aug 4), due to doubts about who inflicted the fatal blow.

Chia Kee Chen was found guilty in January of enlisting the help of two accomplices to abduct his wife’s former lover, Mr Dexmon Chua, from a public carpark and beating the man to death, before dumping the body along Lim Chu Kang Road in the early hours of Dec 29, 2013.



According to court documents, Chia found out about the affair between his wife and the victim in 2012. Although the pair ended the affair soon after, Chia allegedly continued to harass the victim with threatening phone calls and messages, and stalking him on several occasions.

In December 2013, Chia contacted Febri Irwansyah Djatmiko, who was helping him to run a fish farm in Tanjung Pinang, and asked for his help to kill someone in Singapore as revenge for raping his wife. If the plot was successful, Chia promised that he would set up a fish culturing business for Febri.

At Chia’s trial, the High Court heard Chia and Febri had electrocuted Mr Chua, rendering him unconscious before assaulting him, possibly with a hammer. An autopsy showed nearly every bone from Mr Chua’s eye socket to the lower jaw was broken, and concluded he died from blunt force head injuries.

It is possible Chia did not inflict the fatal blows, since Febri also allegedly assaulted Mr Chua, Justice Choo Han Teck said on Friday. For this reason, “I am sparing you the death penalty,” he told Chia.

Febri fled to Indonesia after the murder and remains at large.

Chia’s other accomplice, Chua Leong Aik was sentenced to five years’ jail for his part in the murder. After Chia and Febri forced Mr Chua into a waiting van, Chua drove this van towards Lim Chu Kang, while Chia and Febri fatally assaulted Mr Chua inside.

Chia’s brother was in court on Friday morning, and was allowed to speak to Chia briefly after the hearing. His lawyer said Chia is “relieved” at being spared the death penalty.