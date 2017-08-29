Man convicted of raping woman at knifepoint at Serangoon Gardens

SINGAPORE: On the prowl and armed with a knife, 25-year-old Kelvin Singh Jagjit Singh spotted a lone woman walking along Kensington Park Road in the early hours of Jan 13, 2016.



Intending to rob her, Kelvin followed her down a back alley, where he flung his bicycle onto the ground and rushed at the 42-year-old with a Swiss army knife and demanded money. The quick-thinking woman flung her handbag over a fence.

When Kelvin realised he would not be able to make off with any money or valuables, he decided to rape the woman, a cleaner from China, instead.



He forced the woman, at knifepoint, to follow him to a dark, deserted spot near Worthing Road in Serangoon Gardens. He then unzipped his fly and forced the woman to perform oral sex on him. The victim, afraid Kelvin would stab and kill her, was too frightened to disobey.

She said “no” at least twice, but he persisted and the victim, with the knife pointed at her, could not flee. Kelvin raped her in the alley, and forced her to perform oral sex on him again before he let her go.



As he jumped on his bicycle to leave, Kelvin drew his finger across his throat and warned the woman not to call the police.

She called her boyfriend, who called the police. The woman did not tell her boyfriend or the police that she had been raped. She was too embarrassed, prosecutors said. She only reported that a dark-skinned man had tried to rob her.

Three days later, Kelvin was spotted cycling around the area by a member of the public, who recognised him and called the police. When officers arrived and approached Kelvin, he abandoned his bicycle and fled in a taxi. But officers managed to detain him after a brief chase, and the Swiss army knife he had used to threaten the woman was found in his possession.

A psychiatric report in February 2016 stated Kelvin has “a history of conduct disorder, borderline intelligence … (and) prominent antisocial and narcissistic personality traits”. But he does not suffer from a mental illness and was not of unsound mind at the time of the offences, the report stated.



At the time of the offence, Kelvin was on the run, having absconded from the Reformative Training Centre, the High Court heard.

According to the report, Kelvin is “at considerable risk of committing serious sexual or (violent) offences in future” because he “did not appear to be genuinely remorseful,” psychiatrists said. Kelvin was more sorry that he would likely be punished, the report stated. He appeared nonchalant, even smiling as the charges were read to him.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of aggravated rape and aggravated sexual assault. Another four charges – for attempted armed robbery, abduction, aggravated molest and criminal intimidating, all involving the same victim – will be considered during sentencing, which is expected at a later date.

For rape, Kelvin could be sentenced to eight to 20 years’ jail and at least 12 strokes of the cane.