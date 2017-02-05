Man dies after ‘falling’ into Kallang River

SINGAPORE: A 57-year-old man died on Saturday (Feb 4) after reportedly falling into Kallang River.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an incident at around 2.45pm on Saturday involving a man who "reportedly fell into the Kallang River near Block 14, Upper Boon Keng Road".



SCDF officers conducted a search along the river and two pairs of divers were also deployed. The body of the man was found at about 4.30pm.



Paramedics subsequently pronounced him dead at the scene, SCDF added.



Police are investigating the unnatural death.