Man dies in accident near SAFTI Military Institute

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old man was killed in an accident involving a car and an excavator near SAFTI Military Institute on Tuesday night (May 23).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the incident, which took place along Upper Jurong Road towards Boon Lay Way at about 8.55pm on Tuesday. They dispatched a fire engine, a fire bike, a Red Rhino, an ambulance and a support vehicle to the scene, where they found the man trapped in the driver's seat of the car.





Officers took about 15 minutes to extricate him using hydraulic rescue tools, SCDF said.

The man was unconscious when he was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police investigations are ongoing.