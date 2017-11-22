Man fined for breaching pet shop licensing conditions

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old man was on Wednesday (Nov 22) fined S$6,000 for breaching pet shop licensing conditions, said the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA).

Lim Meng Sing, who owns Dog Frenzy Pet Shop, had twice failed to send five puppies for vaccination.

He also did not keep documentary proof on the source of five puppies, and failed to record their ages on the vaccination cards kept in the shop, said AVA.

These breaches were uncovered when AVA conducted a routine inspection in April.

To safeguard animal health, AVA said animals for sale in pet shops are required to be vaccinated and pet shop licensees must keep updated records of the vaccination. Licensees must also keep documentary proof on the source of the animals in their premises for traceability in the event of a disease outbreak.

Anyone found guilty of breaching pet shop licensing conditions can be fined up to S$5,000 per charge.

