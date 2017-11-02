Man fined for illegally keeping wildlife including venomous snakes, scorpion at home

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old man was fined S$4,700 on Thursday (Nov 2) for possessing and keeping wildlife including venomous snakes and a scorpion in his home.

Clement Lau Kin Wei did not pay the fine and was jailed 23 days in default, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said in a press release.



AVA raided Lau's house on Nov 16 last year after receiving feedback on him allegedly keeping illegal wildlife.

It confiscated seven illegal animals: Two Wagler's pit vipers - a venomous species, a paradise tree snake, a painted bronzeback snake, a common snapping turtle, an alligator snapping turtle and a giant black scorpion. The animals are currently in the care of Wildlife Reserves Singapore, AVA said.

The animals found at Lau's house included a paradise tree snake, an alligator snapping turtle and a common snapping turtle. (Photo: AVA)

It is illegal to keep wild animals such as scorpions, snakes and turtles in Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AVA said such animals are not suitable pets as some may infect humans with diseases and can be a public safety risk if mishandled, or if they escape into the urban environment.

The authority added that some of the species seized in this case can inflict painful bites and some are venomous.

In addition, wild animals that are non-native to Singapore may be a threat to the country's biodiversity if released into the environment and demand for such animals would fuel an illegal wildlife trade, which "severely impacts" the wild populations of numerous species, AVA said.

For animals protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna or Flora (CITES) - such as the alligator snapping turtle - offenders face a fine of up to S$500,000 and up to two years in jail.



Those who keep wild animals which are not endangered may be punished with a fine of up to S$1,000.



Members of the public with information on the illegal import and export or possession of live animals and wildlife can contact AVA at +65 6805 2992.