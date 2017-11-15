Man fined for operating illegal pet shop in Jurong West flat

SINGAPORE: A 47-year-old man was fined S$2,750 on Wednesday (Nov 15) for operating a pet shop without a license, said the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA).

Acting on a tip-off in September, AVA said it was told of birds living in poor conditions being sold illegally in a Jurong West flat.

An investigation on Tan Lai Hock's apartment revealed that he had 27 caged parrots, which had been bred and sold without a pet shop license, said AVA in the press release.

However, no compromise in animal welfare was detected.

A pet shop license is required to display any animal, including birds, for sale, said AVA. Anyone found guilty of operating an unlicensed pet shop can be fined up to S$5,000.