Man fined for running islandwide network of unlicensed massage parlours

SINGAPORE: A 64-year-old Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practitioner was fined S$24,000 on Friday (Jun 16) for operating an islandwide network of unlicensed massage parlours, some of which offered sexual services.

Goh Seng Ngei pleaded guilty to 24 charges under the Massage Establishments Act, for not having a valid licence to offer and provide massage services in his various beauty and TCM outlets, located in areas like Chinatown, Haig Road and Upper Serangoon Road.

Another 33 charges were also taken into consideration.

The offences, which spanned a three-year period from 2013 to 2016, were discovered in a series of enforcement raids by the police on the various outlets Goh operated, the court heard.

During the raids, the police found that, in addition to massage services, sexual services were also offered to some customers. In one instance, police officers found a female masseuse about to have sex with a male customer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Goh was certified to practice TCM at the time of the offences. But the female masseuses were not registered as TCM physicians; nor did they have practicing certificates.

Citing the large number of charges Goh faced under the act, Deputy Public Prosecutor Soh Weiqi called for him to be sentenced to the maximum fine of S$1,000 per charge. She added that Goh had been convicted of similar charges and fined S$800 in 2014.

This was upheld by District Judge Samuel Chua, who chided Goh as a “recalcitrant offender with little regard for the law”. He noted that Goh’s actions were “illegal and irresponsible”, and was undeterred despite repeated police raids.

Goh, he added, must be deterred for “acting so wantonly” with no regard for the frameworks in place.