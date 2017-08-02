Man fined for smuggling fresh duck eggs, meat, coriander into Singapore

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old man was fined S$6,800 for illegally importing fresh duck eggs, meat products and coriander into Singapore, the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA) said on Wednesday (Aug 2).

Acting on a tip-off, AVA officers intercepted Pahoon Thanat's vehicle at Peninsula Plaza. They seized 300 fresh duck eggs, 24kg of coriander and 5.5kg of meat products from Thailand.

Authorities disposed of the seized products.

In Singapore, meat, eggs and their products have to be imported from accredited sources in approved countries that comply with AVA's food safety standards and requirements.

Anybody found guilty of illegally importing food from unapproved sources can be fined up to S$50,000, jailed for up to two years or both on their first conviction.



Repeat offenders will be fined up to S$100,000, jailed for up to three years or both.

