Man fined S$10,000 for selling pig's blood and 'balut' eggs

SINGAPORE: A man who sold pig's blood and fertilised duck eggs, also known as "balut", was on Wednesday (Sep 6) fined S$10,000, said the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA).



Ang Kok Leong, 41, was found with 15.6kg of pig blood products and 857 pieces of balut in his flat on Apr 26. Police had been acting on a tip-off when they inspected his flat.

The illegal food products were seized and later destroyed.

"Meat, eggs and their products can only be imported from accredited sources in approved countries that comply with our food safety standards and requirements," said AVA. "Currently, there are no approved sources of balut eggs."



Animal blood food products such as pig’s blood are also prohibited in Singapore as blood can easily support the growth of bacteria and harbour diseases, AVA said, adding that unhygienic harvesting of blood can introduce pathogens into the food products.

Anyone convicted of illegally importing meat products, including balut eggs and pig’s blood, from unapproved sources can be fined up to S$50,000, be jailed up to two years or both for the first conviction.

Repeat offenders can be fined a maximum of S$100,000, jailed up to three years or both.