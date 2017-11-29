Man fined S$2,500 for operating unlicensed Betta fish pet shop

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old man was fined S$2,500 on Wednesday (Nov 29) for operating an unlicensed pet shop selling Betta fish, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said in a media release.

In April this year, AVA was told about Evan Jerome Quek's shop The Labyrinth, where he displayed tanks of Betta fish - also known as Siamese fighting fish - for sale despite not having a pet shop licence.

Price tags were found stuck on the tanks. (Photo: AVA)

The tanks were found with price tags stuck on them, and Quek had also been posting pictures of the fish on his Facebook page to auction them off, said the authority.

It is an offence to use any premises to keep and display animals intended for sale as pets without a pet shop licence.

If convicted, offenders can be fined up to S$5,000.

