SINGAPORE: A man in his 30s was found dead at Block 165A Teck Whye Crescent early on Wednesday morning (Aug 16).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at 4.45am and sent an ambulance to the location. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Channel NewsAsia understands he was found along the pavement at the foot of the block.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.