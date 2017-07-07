Man found dead in sea off East Coast beach

SINGAPORE: The body of a man was found in the sea off Bedok Jetty along East Coast beach on Friday (Jul 7) afternoon.

The police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at the jetty at around 5.40pm. The body of a man was found motionless in the sea and the man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

A student who was at the scene said she saw police cordon off the area near the jetty at East Coast Park.



"I was there for a run at around 6.30pm and saw that police cordoned the area," Rachel, 27, told Channel NewsAsia. "There was a police tent and what looked like a police boat near the shoreline."

"A few people were taking pictures but were not allowed to enter the cordoned area," she added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In May, the body of a 12-year-old schoolboy was found in the waters off the jetty.