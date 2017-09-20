Man found dead on top of crane at PSA's Keppel Terminal

SINGAPORE: A man was pronounced dead after he was found trapped in a cable drum on top of a crane in PSA's Keppel Terminal on Wednesday (Sep 20).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at 39 Keppel Road at about 10.20am.

"SCDF immediately dispatched one fire engine, one red rhino, one ambulance and three support vehicles," it said. "Upon arrival, a man was found trapped at a cable drum on top of a crane. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics."

SCDF added that it brought the body down from the crane together with the "PSA in-house emergency team".

According to Singapore port operator PSA's website, its Keppel Terminal contains 14 container berths and 37 quay cranes.

"PSA is rendering assistance to the family of the deceased and cooperating with the authorities in their investigations," a spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to the Ministry of Manpower for comment.