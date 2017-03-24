Man found dead on tracks at Fajar LRT station

SINGAPORE: A man was found dead on the LRT tracks near Fajar station early on Friday (Mar 24) morning.

In an emailed statement, SMRT said it was alerted that a body was spotted on the tracks at Fajar LRT Station after the last train in service left the platform at about 1am Friday morning.



"The police and SCDF were immediately alerted and arrived on site shortly after," SMRT added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Channel NewsAsia it was alerted to the incident at around 1.05am on Friday morning and dispatched one fire engine and one ambulance to the scene.

A male was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, SCDF confirmed.

The police have been contacted for comment.

SMRT was fined a record S$400,000 in February for safety lapses that resulted in the deaths of two employees.

This story is developing. Please refresh for updates.