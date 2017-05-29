Man found guilty of assaulting, releasing explicit photos of ex-girlfriend

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old man was on Monday (May 29) found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and using her Facebook account to send threatening messages and obscene photographs to her sister.

The man, who is unemployed, pleaded guilty to the two charges of assault and criminal intimidation. He cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim.

The court heard that the man invited his then-girlfriend to his flat on Feb 5 this year “to talk” about the relationship, as he was convinced that she had been unfaithful.



The couple ended up in an argument, during which he punched the victim and spat on her face.



He also snatched the 31-year-old woman’s phone to go through her messages and Facebook account. When he did not find anything to confirm his suspicions, he threw the phone at her face and punched her multiple times.



The victim could not call for help, as the man had locked them both in the flat and refused to let her use the phone.

In pain from the assault, she begged him to take her to the hospital. More than an hour later at about 7pm, he agreed and they went to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where she was treated for eye injuries and given eight days’ medical leave.

She was too afraid to tell the doctor how she had sustained the injuries, knowing her abusive boyfriend was waiting outside, the court heard.

They spent that night at the void deck below the man’s HDB flat, as he refused to let her go home. The victim took the opportunity to flee when the man left to use the toilet in the morning.

At about 8.30am on Feb 6, the man used the victim’s phone to send several threatening messages to her sister. One of the messages alleged the victim had used his details to take a S$5,000 loan from an unlicensed money lender and demanded her sister “settle the score”.

He also sent three explicit photographs of the victim, threatening her sister not to “test” him. Other messages “suggested he would harm the victim and her family’s reputation”, Deputy Public Prosecutor Sruthi Boppana said, adding the man had threatened to let loose his “crazy side”.

When the victim changed her password to prevent him from accessing her Facebook account, the man set up a new account to continue harassing her sister.

The victim lodged a police report that night.

"JEALOUSY CANNOT JUSTIFY THIS"



DPP Boppana urged the court to sentence the man to at least six months’ jail. “Jealousy cannot justify what he has put the victim through … the use of physical violence and threats to make their intimate moments public were entirely uncalled for, and caused the victim significant fear and distress," the prosecutor said.

She pointed out the man had also falsely claimed the victim had taken a loan in his name, and threatened to release the explicit photographs in an attempt to force her sister to give him S$5,000.

The man, who has previously spent at least five years in jail for a host of other offences - including robbery with hurt - will be sentenced on Friday.