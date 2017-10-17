Man hospitalised after taking pills from 'Samsudin Traditional Massager'

SINGAPORE: The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has raised the alert on illegal pills and capsules supplied by a local masseur who runs Samsudin Traditional Massager, after a man who consumed the products was hospitalised.



In a press release on Tuesday (Oct 17), HSA said the pills and capsules, which were unlabelled, were found to contain undeclared potent Western medicinal ingredients.

The products were supplied by a male traditional masseur in his 50s who operated out of a residential unit on Teck Whye Lane. He gave the products to his customers after their massage sessions "for pain relief or slimming", said HSA.

One of his customers, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital after experiencing withdrawal symptoms from the products. He had been taking the pills and capsules for more than a year as he said they helped with pain relief and kept his chronic gout condition under control.

When he ran out of the products, he stopped taking them, experienced withdrawal symptoms and was hospitalised.

He was diagnosed with Cushing's syndrome, a condition caused by prolonged consumption of steroids. Symptoms include a "moon face" appearance and upper body obesity with thin limbs. He also developed purple stretch marks over his arms, abdomen and thighs, and gained 20kg within a year.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The patient responded to treatment in hospital and has since been discharged.

Black pills in unlabelled plastic bags. (Photo: Health Sciences Authority)

HSA officers raided the residential unit in which the massage parlour was operating and seized about 6,500 units of pills and capsules, which were packed in unlabelled plastic bags and plastic bottles.



The products were tested and found to contain ingredients including Dexamethasone (a potent steroid), Frusemide (a diuretic that helps the body get rid of excess fluid), Chlorpheniramine (an anti-allergenic) and Diclofenac (a potent painkiller).

The traditional masseur is assisting HSA with its investigations.



The authority advised those who have consumed the products to see a doctor as soon as possible, as they contain a potent steroid.

"Discontinuation of steroids without proper medical supervision can cause serious withdrawal symptoms such as fatigue, confusion and low blood pressure," said HSA.

It also advised consumers to be wary of complementary health products that promise unexpected quick results for chronic conditions, to be careful when buying products from unfamiliar sources, and to consult a doctor or pharmacist to manage medical conditions.

Anyone who supplies illegal health products is liable to prosecution and if convicted, may be imprisoned for up to three years, fined a maximum of S$100,00 or both.