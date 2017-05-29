Man hurt in accident at KPE tunnel

A tipper truck smashed into a road divider in an accident along the Kallang Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Monday (May 29). (Photo: @mystikalsel/Twitter)
SINGAPORE: A man was hurt after the tipper truck he was driving was seen smashed into a road divider in the tunnel at Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE). 

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the motor accident involving a tipper truck at 10.55am, and sent a fire engine, a fire bike and an ambulance to the scene. 

A Chinese man in his 60s was sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and SCDF said the hospital was alerted to be on standby to receive him, SCDF added. 

A video posted on the Singapore Road Accident Facebook page on Monday showed motorists trying to help the driver out of the tipper truck. 


