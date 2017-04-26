Man hurt in explosion at Bukit Batok car park

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital after an explosion involving a car at Bukit Batok Street 24 on Wednesday (Apr 26).



Police said they were alerted to the incident at a car park at Block 290H at 6.28pm. The man was conscious when he was taken to the Singapore General Hospital.



Portable butane gas canisters were found at the scene, police said, adding that the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.



Channel NewsAsia reader Clifton Lim sent photos of a wrecked silver Nissan, saying that he went to take a look after he heard a loud explosion while at home.

A video showing scenes after the incident and of the man who was hurt has emerged. The description in the YouTube video post on Wednesday, says the clip has been circulating on WhatsApp.



In the five-minute long video, the man who suffered from burn injuries is seen sitting on the floor appearing distressed while he is attended to by a few passers-by.



They asked him a few questions about the incident, offering him water and checking on his wellbeing.





The unidentified person who recorded the video said those in the area heard a loud explosion at about 6.20pm. "The explosion was quite huge as the whole block was shaking. So we went to check," he said, as authorities asked passers-by to step back for their safety.