Man injured after crashing car into Marine Terrace HDB block

SINGAPORE: A man suffered minor injuries after crashing a red Toyota car into a concrete wall at a housing board flat in Marine Terrace on Saturday (Nov 4).

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car at Block 59 Marine Terrace at about 1.20pm.

Channel NewsAsia understands the driver may have been trying to park the vehicle when he stepped on the wrong pedal and crashed into the HDB block instead.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the man suffered minor injuries and did not wish to be taken to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.