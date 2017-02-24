Man injured after falling from height at Orchard Central

SINGAPORE: A young man was injured at Orchard Central on Friday afternoon (Feb 24), after he reportedly fell from a ledge on the fourth floor.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that a man was sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. It added that it was alerted to the incident at about 4.05pm.

Blood was seen on the ground and the man appeared to be unconscious, according to an eyewitness.





Blood seen on the ground where the man fell.





Hole on a fourth floor ledge where a man is said to have fallen from.

"A lot of people were trying to do CPR on him. They kept trying and trying for a good 15 minutes at least," said Devi Rajaram who was at the scene. "He was just motionless."

She added that there was "whitish" debris on the floor.

Another eyewitness, Mike Tan, told Channel NewsAsia that he was having coffee with a friend when they heard a scream and saw the man falling. He said he called for an ambulance at 4.02pm and was instructed to look for an automated external defibrillator.

The SCDF said CPR was administered by its paramedics on the way to the hospital which was on standby to receive him.

The area on the ground floor where the man fell has been cordoned off and a link bridge on the fourth floor is now closed.



