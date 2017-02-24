Man injured after falling from height at Orchard Central

SINGAPORE: A man was injured at Orchard Central on Friday afternoon (Feb 24), after he reportedly fell from a ledge on the fourth floor.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that a man, "in his 50s", was sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Blood was seen on the ground and the man appeared to be unconscious, according to an eyewitness.





"A lot of people were trying to do CPR on him .They kept trying and trying for a good 15 minutes at least," said Devi Rajaram who was at the scene. "He was just motionless."

She added that there was "whitish" debris on the floor.

The area has been cordoned off.



