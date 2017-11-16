Man injured after truck mounts earth bank at Grange Road

SINGAPORE: A truck mounted an earth bank at Grange Road on Thursday afternoon (Nov 16).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 4.40pm and dispatched an ambulance.

A man was assessed to have minor injuries by SCDF paramedics but refused to be taken to hospital, SCDF added.

According to a passerby who declined to be identified, the truck seemed to have suffered a punctured tyre, causing it to lose control.

Photos showed the vehicle on top of an earth bank by the side of the road, separated from the road by concrete barriers.

A traffic accident on Grange Road. (Photo: Channel NewsAsia reader)

The truck was stuck on an earth bank. (Photo: Channel NewsAsia reader)

The front part of the truck also appeared to be partially damaged.

The truck was seen with its front part damaged after the incident. (Photo: Channel NewsAsia reader)

In a tweet at about 4.40pm, the Land Transport Authority warned of an accident on Grange Road near the junction between Grange Road and Orchard Boulevard.