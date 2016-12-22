Man injured in accident on AYE near Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 55-year-old lorry driver was injured in an accident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) towards Tuas Checkpoint on Thursday (Dec 22).

Footage of the aftermath of the incident posted by Twitter user @catchymandy shows a lorry stopped near the road divider. The front of the vehicle appeared to have been smashed in by the impact, and at least seven people were gathered at the site of the accident.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at about 8.20am and dispatched an ambulance.

The injured man - who was conscious - was sent to the National University Hospital, which was alerted to be on standby to receive him, the authorities added.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the lorry had been towed away by about 11.50am.

Police said investigations are ongoing.