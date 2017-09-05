Man investigated for making false police report

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old man is under investigation for making a false police report, police said on Tuesday (Sep 5).



The man reported on Aug 19 that his motorcycle had been stolen while it was parked near a rubbish collection centre in front of Block 68, Lorong 5 Toa Payoh.



Officers found many inconsistencies, police said, and eventually established that the man had provided false information to the police.



Investigations against the man are ongoing.

Anyone convicted of giving false information to a public servant can be jailed up to one year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.



The police reminded the public that their resources could have been put to better use dealing with real crimes and emergencies.



