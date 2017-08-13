Man investigated for making false police report on robbery

SINGAPORE: A man is under investigation for making a police report falsely claiming he was robbed, police said on Sunday (Aug 13).

The 50-year-old reported on Friday at about 10.50am that he had been robbed of S$280 cash at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, according to a news release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Upon investigation, police said they found inconsistencies in the man's report and subsequently established that he had provided false information.

Investigations are still ongoing, said SPF. Anyone guilty of giving false information to a public servant can be punished with a jail term of up to one year, given a maximum S$5,000 fine or both.