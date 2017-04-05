Man jailed 1 week for slapping policeman

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old HR executive was jailed for one week on Wednesday (Apr 5) for slapping a policeman who had tried to help him up, after finding him lying on the ground covered in mud and leaves.



Jeffrey Yeo Ek Boon had gone out for a night of drinking with friends and was found in a drunken stupor beside a canal along Bukit Timah Road by Sergeant Andre Ong Jiong Yang and his partner in the wee hours of Apr 16, 2016.

Yeo hurled vulgarities at the officers and slapped Sergeant Ong across the face when they tried to help him up.

The assault was an act of “needless aggression”, Deputy Public Prosecutor Stephanie Koh said. “It showed willful audacity and arrogant defiance”, DPP Koh said, pointing out Yeo had assaulted the policeman when he was only trying to help him.



The prosecutor argued that Yeo had assaulted the sergeant while intoxicated and this ought to be considered an aggravating factor, as “it is exactly the type of conduct we should seek to discourage”.

The prosecution will lodge an appeal against Yeo’s sentence.



For hurting a public servant in the discharge of his duty, Yeo could have been jailed up to seven years and/or fined or caned.