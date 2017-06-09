Man jailed 10 weeks for insulting the modesty of 11-year-old twins

SINGAPORE: To get back at his wife, a 44-year-old man decided to "target" two students she had been tutoring - twin girls aged 11.



Jeoffrey Goh Choon Kiat installed a hidden camera in the bathroom of his flat and filmed the girls using the toilet separately. For insulting their modesty, he was on Friday (Jun 9) sentenced to 10 weeks in jail.



The incident happened on Sep 27, 2015. Goh installed the camera shortly after the twins arrived at 4.30pm for classes with his wife, a private tutor.

One of the girls noticed “a black object with a lens” hidden in a basket in the bathroom and told Goh’s wife, deputy public prosecutor Ho Lian-Yi said.

She confronted her husband in private, hoping he would own up and apologise. But he “vehemently denied” what he had done, Mr Ho added.

While his wife took the girls into a room, Goh replaced the hidden camera with a thumb drive and showed it to his wife and the girls, claiming that this was the object he had left in the bathroom.

The twins accepted the explanation and did not bring the incident up to their parents.

But Goh’s wife was not fooled. She brought it up to her friend, to whom Goh confessed “in private”. He then broke the memory card which stored videos into pieces, Mr Ho told the court.

The wife did not go to the police until eight months later, after she discovered her husband’s Internet search history – he had used search terms like “G-string” and “Upskirt”.

Goh surrendered himself to the police after his wife forbade him to see their children unless he confessed and sought help for “his pornography obsession”, Mr Ho said.

In court on Friday, Goh admitted he committed the offences to get back at his wife for their marital problems by “targeting her students”.

The victims were “very young” and “completely innocent”, said a district judge in sentencing.

Goh pleaded guilty to one charge for insulting the modesty of a woman, with another charge taken into consideration during sentencing.

He could have been jailed for up to one year and fined.