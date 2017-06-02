Man jailed 12 months for drunken assault on stranger

The victim had to have his jaw wired shut for almost three weeks.

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man was jailed 12 months on Friday (Jun 2) for drunkenly assaulting a stranger at Clarke Quay, leaving the man with multiple fractures and a medical bill totaling almost S$30,000.

Toh Guoxiang was convicted of causing grievous hurt to the victim, a 29-year-old project manager, on Monday. He admitted to attacking the man from behind after leaving the Pump Room, a club at Clarke Quay, in the early hours of Mar 5, 2016.

Toh threw a punch but missed. However, the victim fell to the ground. Toh then kicked the man’s face, causing blood to gush from his mouth. Toh’s friends intervened and stopped the assault, and Toh left the scene with his girlfriend.

The victim’s friends took him to Mount Elizabeth Medical Centre. He had suffered three lower jaw fractures – one on the right side and two on the left – and a split tooth as a result of a fracture.

He underwent an operation the same day to fix his jaw with a titanium plate. The jaw had to be wired shut for nearly three weeks, during which the victim was on a liquid diet.

In a victim impact statement, the victim said he could not eat solid food for two months and still experiences pain when he chews. And he was in such pain that he had difficulty speaking for a month.

He racked up S$28,627 in medical bills, out of which he had to pay S$4,644 out of his own pocket because the insurance company had rejected some claims, Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Lai said.

Toh’s lawyer Mr Cory Wong said his client has paid S$1,000 towards the victim’s medical bills. In seeking a sentence lower than 12 months – which is “on the high side” – Mr Wong pointed out the victim had fully recovered.

For causing grievous hurt, Toh could have been jailed up to 10 years and fined or caned.

Toh was also fined S$1,200 on Friday and disqualified from driving for one year for driving offences he committed in October 2016.

When a friend left him alone in his car with the key in the ignition, Toh, who did not have a license, decided to take it for a spin. He collided into a parked car. Toh claimed a cat had distracted him and caused him to swerve and crash into the car.

He pleaded guilty on Monday to driving without a licence and for taking away the car without its owner’s consent.