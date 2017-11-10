Man jailed 14 months for possession of heroin, assaulting policemen

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old man was jailed for 14 months on Friday (Nov 10) for the possession of 0.01g of heroin and for assaulting two policemen in an attempt to evade arrest.

Khazarruddin Basha Karimal Basa broke into a vacant unit at Block 168 Boon Lay Drive at about 10.15am on Jun 19 this year, intending to steal a ceiling fan.

He was spotted by a Housing and Development Board (HDB) officer who was carrying out an inspection of the block, which had been vacated and slated for demolition.

The HDB officer quickly locked Khazarruddin in the seventh-floor flat and called the police, Deputy Public Prosecutor Derek Ee said.

The two police officers who arrived at the scene, Sergeants Gunaseelan Ravesadran and Chia Shun Zheng, spotted a black bag on floor and noticed that the door to the bathroom was locked.

While they were deciding what to do about it, Khazarruddin burst out of the bathroom. Sergeant Chia grabbed him and a violent struggled ensued.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sergeant Gunaseelan fired his taser at Khazarruddin. One probe struck the man’s abdomen and two hit him in the back. However, Khazarruddin managed to stand back up and continued raining punches on Sergeant Chia, the court heard.

Khazarruddin was eventually placed under arrest. The officers searched him and found a straw of powdery substance in his left pocket, later confirmed to contain 0.01g of heroin.



Both policemen were given medical leave for their injuries, said the prosecutor.

For assaulting a public servant in the discharge of his duty, Khazarruddin could have been jailed for up to seven years, fined or caned.