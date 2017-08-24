Man jailed 14 months for stealing petrol, drug-related offences

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old man was on Tuesday (Aug 22) sentenced to 14 months' jail for stealing petrol and other drug-related offences.

William Tan, a private-hire car driver with Uber and Grab at the time of the offences, was arrested on May 23, after the police received several reports of petrol theft at various petrol stations that month.

According to court documents on Thursday, Tan had on two occasions driven off without paying after filling his rented Toyota Altis with petrol.

The first time was on May 9 at a Shell petrol kiosk in Sengkang. Tan had affixed two stolen vehicle licence plates to his car - on the front and rear - before driving to the kiosk and pumping S$101.09 worth of petrol.



On May 18, he again attached a set of licence plates - different from the ones he used on May 9 - before driving into another Shell petrol kiosk, this time at Yio Chu Kang. He then pumped petrol worth S$99.30 and drove off without paying for it, court documents stated.

Tan was also charged for drug consumption and for failing to report for his urine test on 14 occasions. According to court documents, he had been under compulsory supervision and needed to report for urine tests every Monday and Friday of each month from Sep 6, 2016 to Sep 5, 2018, which he failed to do.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For theft, Tan could have been handed a jail term of up to three years, fined, or both.