Man jailed 18 weeks for abusing, killing cat in Tampines

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old Singaporean man was on Monday (Mar 13) sentenced to 18 weeks' jail for two counts of animal cruelty, after he caused the death of a cat in Tampines.

Fajar Ashraf Fajar Ali was seen slamming a cat onto the floor at Blk 884 Tampines St 83 on May 26, 2016. The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) was alerted to the incident and the man's identity was established with help from the police.



Fajar was arrested on May 31, five days after the incident.

In a statement, AVA said that through eyewitness testimony, CCTV footage and statement from the accused, it established that Fajar had lured the cat into a lift and brought it to the tenth floor.

"When the cat tried to escape, the accused threw it down from the tenth floor," AVA said. "Later, when the accused realised that the cat was still alive on the ground floor, he slammed it on the ground. The cat was found dead at the scene."

AVA added that post mortem results found that the cat had died due to external traumatic incident.

Fajar's sentences will run concurrently.