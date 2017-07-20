Man jailed 18 years for strangling elderly woman to death in botched robbery

SINGAPORE: Broke and desperate, P Mageswaran visited a family friend on Dec 9, 2013, hoping she would lend him money. When she refused, Mageswaran ransacked the Yishun flat and found a box of jewellery worth about S$10,000 hidden in the closet.

Before he could make off with the loot, 62-year-old Kanne Lactmy caught him and threatened to call her son. Mageswaran pushed Mdm Lactmy, snatched a pillow off the bed and smothered her. He also strangled her. Ten minutes later, she was dead.



Mageswaran was convicted of culpable homicide in May, and sentenced to 18 years’ jail on Thursday (Jul 20).

Prosecutors called for a life sentence, pointing to the unemployed man’s criminal past. Mageswaran had committed a series of robberies in 2007, for which he was sentenced to six years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane.



“I agree with the prosecution that (his criminal record) is of concern,” Judicial Commissioner Hoo Sheau Peng said. “In the present case, arising from his financial desperation, (Mageswaran) has yet again taken to robbery. This time, he has gone on to tragically take a life.”



But JC Hoo said that a life sentence was “not warranted” in this case. She accepted that Mageswaran had not planned the killing beforehand, but killed Mdm Lactmy “on the spur of the moment” when she caught him in the act and he had to “silence” her.



JC Hoo also accepted that Mageswaran had suffered “mental impairments” – including “deficits in problem solving, inhibition and impulsivity” – at the time of the killing. Mageswaran also had a low IQ, JC Hoo noted. Combined, these factors “affected his control over his conduct”, she said.



Mageswaran’s lawyers had sought a jail term of 12 to 14 years, calling the incident "a case of a robbery gone wrong".



Sentencing him to 18 years’ jail, JC Hoo said: “Due weight must be given to (Mageswaran’s) criminal past, and the propensity to commit offences arising from his financial needs.”



For culpable homicide not amounting to murder, Mageswaran could have been sentenced to life, or to up to 20 years’ jail. As he is above 50, he cannot be caned.