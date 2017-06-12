Man jailed 2 weeks for taking upskirt video of woman in Orchard Road

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man was sentenced to two weeks’ jail on Monday (Jun 12) for recording an upskirt video with his mobile phone.

Tan Jun Rong pleaded guilty to one charge of insulting the modesty of the victim, who was shopping at Orchard Road when the incident occurred.

On Jul 12 last year, the victim was shopping at Shaw House when Tan approached her from behind, said the prosecution. Tan, who works as a personal assistant at an investment firm, then went into a half squat, positioned his mobile phone under the victim’s skirt and took an upskirt video of the victim.

A store assistant saw his act and immediately confronted him, while another called the police. However, Tan had already deleted the video from his phone by the time the police arrived. Though his phone was seized as a case exhibit, no incriminating photos and videos were recovered.

In sentencing Tan, District Judge Imran Hamid described Tan’s act as “brazen” and one that “intrudes on the privacy of the woman”. Tan could have been jailed for up to a year, and fined, for insulting the modesty of a woman.

Advertisement