Man jailed 21 years, caned for raping woman after breaking into apartment

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old woman was woken in the dead of night by a light touch on her arm. She opened her eyes to find a stranger kneeling by her bed.

When she started to scream and struggle, the man covered her mouth, strangled her and punched her repeatedly.

Then he raped her.

Muhammad Sutarno Nasir, 30, was sentenced to 21 years’ jail and 18 strokes of the cane on Monday (Nov 20). He was found guilty of housebreaking, aggravated rape and possession of heroin.

On Jul 24, 2016, Sutarno broke into the two-bedroom apartment the victim shared with her grandmother by climbing up a pole and hoisting himself through an open window.



He had been wandering around the neighbourhood at about 5am, in search of a place he could break into when an open window on the second floor of a shophouse caught his attention.



Sutarno ransacked the place, intending to steal any valuables he could get his hands on.



When he found the victim asleep in the bedroom, he decided to rape her. He also strangled and beat her.



Desperate for Sutarno to stop attacking her, the woman pretended to have fainted. She remained still with her eyes closed, even as the man removed her clothes and raped her.



Sutarno used the victim’s panties to clean her, and himself, before he made his exit, taking the victim’s mobile phone and handbag with him.

Seventeen photographs of the woman’s bruised and bloodied face were shown to High Court Justice Chan Seng Onn on Monday.



“While the physical scars may heal ... the violent emotional and psychological trauma (Sutarno) inflicted persist, and their distressing long-term impact must not be underestimated,” Deputy Public Prosecutors David Khoo and Nicholas Lai said.



VICTIM USED FACEBOOK TO CALL FOR HELP

The woman remained silent and still until she was sure that her attacker had left.



She looked around for her mobile phone to call for help, only to realise that the man had stolen it.



Using her laptop, she logged on to Facebook and posted a series of increasingly desperate pleas for help. At 5.17am, she wrote: “Is there somebody that can help me right now?!!!”



“Pls come to my hse ... pls help me!!! And I got beaten up badly!!!” she posted a minute later.



Twelve minutes after that, a final plea read: “Whoever see this pls private message me!!!”



A friend thought the victim was playing a prank, but reached out to her anyway. He then called the police.



The victim’s grandmother woke up at about 6am to find police officers in her apartment and her granddaughter’s face bloodied.



When she realised what had happened, the 75-year-old woman’s “heart dropped”. “That moment, I felt like fainting,” she wrote in a victim impact statement.



The elderly woman’s handbag had also been stolen. In all, Sutarno had made off with cash and valuables worth S$4,023.07.



At a psychiatric assessment, the victim told a psychiatrist of her terror during the rape - she thought Sutarno would kill her - and her anguish after, when her fiancé left her.

“The physical, emotional and psychological damage wrought on the victim is real and debilitating,” the prosecutor said.



The woman now sleeps with the lights on and a pair of scissors by her bedside. She struggles with self-blame and “frequent and intrusive memories of the assault” and “has fleeting thoughts of ending it all,” the prosecutor added.



The woman has been diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).



Sutarno was arrested near Eunos MRT hours after the attack. Drug-taking paraphernalia was found in his pocket.



A month before the rape, Sutarno had broken into The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf outlet at Eunos, and left a sling bag containing his expired passport and a straw of heroin behind.



Sutarno has had previous convictions for drug and property-related offences, noted the prosecutors.



They urged the High Court to sentence him to 21 years’ jail and 18 strokes of the cane in light of the savage nature of Sutarno’s assault and the severe harm the victim has endured.



Sutarno’s lawyer Ms Alice Tan, who took on the case pro-bono, said the man came from an underprivileged background and is uneducated.



At 17, he was sentenced to reformative training for possession of a controlled drug, and was never called to serve National Service though he was liable, Ms Tan said.



In sentencing, Justice Chan told Sutarno he had caused pain and suffering to the victim that “words cannot fully express”.



The judge himself seemed not to be able to find the words, sighing and frequently pausing. “Basically what you have done to the victim is ... you have wrecked her life.”