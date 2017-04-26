Man jailed 4 months for taking nude videos of flatmate

He had taken several videos of her in the shower, and uploaded them onto a company laptop for 'private viewing'.

SINGAPORE: A Filipino accountant was jailed four months on Wednesday (Apr 26) for insulting the modesty of his female flatmate by taking several videos of her in the shower.



Villalobos Ruel Salazar, 39, pleaded guilty to three of eight charges for taking more than 10 videos of the victim over the span of about six months. He and the 30-year-old victim, who cannot be named, were living in a flat at Telok Blangah with three other female flatmates at the time.



Salazar admitted he insulted the victim’s modesty for the first time in March or April 2016, when he took an upskirt video of the woman, who is also from the Philippines, from under the dining table as they ate dinner with friends.



Salazar, who is married, said he became “aroused” when he noticed the victim was not wearing a bra.



He filmed more upskirt videos of the victim after that, and also took several videos of her in the shower. He uploaded these onto a company laptop for “private viewing”, the court heard.



Salazar also spied on the woman whenever he saw her entering the bathroom, by standing on a chair and holding his mobile phone - in recording mode - over the bathroom window. This took place on at least five occasions.

In October 2016, Salazar was nearly caught red-handed when the victim noticed a mobile phone at the window while she was in the shower and splashed water at it. She complained when she saw Salazar later, but he lied that he had been at the window trying to hang up a rag.



On Wednesday, Salazar’s lawyer said his client had paid S$28,870.42 in compensation to the victim – an amount the woman had demanded through her lawyers – and sent her a letter apologising for his actions.



MOBILE PHONES HAVE BECOME A COMMON “INSTRUMENT OF CRIME”: JUDGE



District Judge Low Wee Ping said the case was “disconcerting”. Salazar had “systematically insulted the modesty of the victim by using his mobile phone, which has now become commonly used as an instrument of crime”, Judge Low said.



He sentenced Salazar to six weeks’ jail for the first charge and 10 weeks’ jail each for the second and third charges.



On the prosecution’s recommendation, Judge Low ordered the first and second charges to run consecutively, with the third to run concurrently, resulting in an overall jail term of 16 weeks, or four months.



Judge Low said it was “unfortunate” the prosecution had not asked for all three jail terms to run consecutively, in which case Salazar would have been sentenced to six-and-a-half months’ jail. “I would have considered that,” the judge said.



For insulting the modesty of a woman, Salazar could have been jailed for up to one year per charge and/or fined.